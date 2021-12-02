UBCO’s volleyball team faces rivals for last home game of the season

Hot on a winning streak, the Heat will play their rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds

The UBCO women’s volleyball team is hot on a four-game winning streak going into a weekend of games against their rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds.

The weekend match-up will be the Heat’s last home game of the season.

“Anyone that comes out to the game is in for a treat, ”says women’s coach Steve Manuel.

The Heat lost to the Thunderbirds in a preseason game but star outside hitter Sydney Grills is hopeful for a win against their rivals.

“We will go out and play as hard as we can,” says Grills “and hopefully that results in a win.”

The Thunderbirds are a strong and experienced team but Grills says that the Heat will focus on their own game and will go out and play their best.

“This is one of the best years I’ve ever had at UBCO.”

Heat playing the UVF Cascades. (Conan Shing Photography)

The Heat are known for their exciting brand of volleyball and are an aggressive and hard-hitting team. Coach Manuel says that the women have been working hard and are excited to be back on the court. Spectators should expect to see all their stars out on the court this weekend.

Games are on Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at the UBCO Gymnasium. The men’s team will be playing games immediately after the women’s games at the UBCO Gymnasium. A schedule of the weekend’s events is available at goheat.prestosports.com.

