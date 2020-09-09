Uber looking to come to Kelowna

Uber intends to begin operations in Kelowna and Victoria later this year, pending approval

Uber is eyeing expansion of its B.C. operations after six months in the Lower Mainland and Kelowna is set to be one of the first spots on its list.

The ridesharing giant has submitted an application to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) that would allow it to operate in all regions of the province, with the intent to launch in Kelowna and Victoria this year. The process is expected to take three months.

“With the launch of Uber, ideally in time for the holiday season, we look forward to more safe, reliable, and affordable rides for Victoria and Kelowna residents,” said Michael van Hemmen, Uber’s head of city operations in Canada.

According to Uber’s in-house statistics, approximately 100,000 people opened the Uber app in the Kelowna and Victoria areas over the last year, showing a significant interest in ridesharing services in the cities.

“Kelowna residents have been eager to get ridesharing services for a long time,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

While the PTB reviews the applicable, Uber is encouraging drivers who meet the following criteria to register on the app:

  • The legal ability to work in Canada
  • A Class 1, 2, or 4 licence
  • Criminal record check and fewer than 4 infractions on your driving record in the last three years
  • A vehicle less than 10 years old that passes a provincial inspection

Two ridesharing services, Lucky To Go and Kabu, began operations in Kelowna this summer and two others, Ripe Rides and Safe Ride Sharing, have received licences to operate in the Okanagan.

People interested in becoming drivers on the Uber app can visitdrive.uber.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
