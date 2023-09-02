Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations coming to downtown Kelowna

Ukrainian Independence Day will be celebrated in downtown Kelowna on Monday September 4.
The celebration, which will be held at Kerry Park will feature handmade Ukrainian food, music and dancing.
At 2p.m. the official rally will begin with the Ukrainian national anthem and speeches. Then, a vehicle procession will take attendees to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Barlee Rd for a BBQ and additional celebrations.
Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is currently looking for performers and volunteers to help make the event a success.
For more information visit the Ukrainian Day in Kelowna Facebook event and the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Facebook page.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.