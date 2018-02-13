Unattended candle spreads fire through Kelowna duplex

An unattended candle sparked a fire that forced an infant and nine adults from their home

An unattended candle sparked a fire that forced an infant and nine adults from their home early Tuesday morning.

Kelly Stephens, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department, said the fire department was called at around 12:17 a.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and flames coming from the rear of a duplex in the 1300 block of Bernard Avenue.

“First arriving Engine found heavy smoke and 15-foot flames coming from the rear second floor of the multi family residence,” said Stephens.

“Fire crews battled the flames from the exterior to quickly contain and knock down the fire and a second hose line inside to knock down hot spots.”

There was extensive fire damage to the interior second floor of the home and into the roof/attic space and one man was taken to KGH with minor smoke inhalation.

The residence contained a total of nine adults, one infant , one cat and one dog. They will be looked after by Emergency Support Services, as they will not be able to get back into the duplex, because of fire damage.

“The cause of the fire was from a unattended candle,” said Stephens.

Three engines, one rescue unit, one ladder, safety and a command vehicle attended with 16 personnel along with BCAS, RCMP and Fortis.

