Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

UPDATE: 12:05 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department has confirmed that the structure fire has been contained to one unit.

They also confirmed one individual with unspecified injuries has been transported to hospital.

11:12 a.m.

Firefighters have rescued an unconscious person from a structure fire at 270 Riverside Drive.

Fire crews responded to the call around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

A reporter on scene said smoke could be seen rising from a single level commercial motel. The fire was also reported to be venting out one window in the rear of the building.

The condition of the person was not immediately available.

More to come.

