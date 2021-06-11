Undefined number of COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Rutland Senior Secondary

Interior Health (IH) confirmed an undefined number of COVID-19 exposures at Rutland Senior Secondary on Thursday (June 10).
The health authority said that the infected individuals are self-isolating at home. On IH’s list of school exposures, Rutland Senior Secondary has logged exposure events on May 28 and 31, and June 1 to 4 and 7.
Canyon Falls Middle School recorded exposures to the virus on May 31, and then June 1 through 4.
On Thursday, B.C. public health officials reported 153 new cases of COVID-19, the fifth straight day below 200. As vaccinations increase, hospitalizations continue to decline.
There are 176 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 195 on Wednesday, and 49 in intensive care. There were four additional deaths in the 24 hours up to June 10, for a total of 1,729 since the pandemic began.
— With files from Tom Fletcher
