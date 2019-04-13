File photo.

Undercover Kelowna op nets fentanyl trafficker

An arrest by Kelowna RCMP has led to a guilty verdict

A Kelowna RCMP undercover operation in 2017 resulted in a guilty verdict for a fentanyl trafficker on Friday.

Amber Sintihakis was found guilty on two counts of trafficking in controlled substances after selling fentanyl-laced heroine to an undercover RCMP officer.

Justice Marchand of Kelowna Supreme Court considered the testimonies of Sintihakis who claimed it was a different person who sold the drugs to the RCMP two separate times on Sept 16, 2017. Justice Marchand explained that evidence against Sintihakis did not leave any resemblance of doubt before delivering a guilty verdict.

Sentencing for Sintihakis will be June 10.

