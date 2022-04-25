Unfounded bomb threat evacuates Penticton theatre

A large dance competition was going on at the time of the veiled threat

An unfounded bomb threat caused an entire audience and dance competition to be evacuated from the Cleland Theatre on Saturday.

Penticton RCMP said staff at the theatre evacuated the guests into the parking lot of the community centre after a veiled threat of a bomb. The Cleland Theatre is located next to the community centre and pool as well as the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Power Street.

Police attended and cleared the theatre before beginning their search. Nothing suspicious was found and the theatre’s patrons were allowed back into the facility, and as they say ‘the show must go on.’

There were no further incidents that evening at Cleland Theatre. The large dance competition was a big success.

Next door at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre the pop-up roller skating rink was busier than ever.

READ MORE: Cleland Theatre getting much needed upgrades

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.