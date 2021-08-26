File photo

Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

Police are not pursuing charges at this time

An unusual type of food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton, Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to police a disgruntled customer head-butted the truck’s operator. The cook then pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP.

Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight that since both men engaged in a struggle “no assault charges are being pursued.” Both men involved agreed they did not want charges, he added.

The customer, who is 68 years old, purchased a hamburger from the food truck.

He returned to the concession to complain about the burger and received a refund.

On Saturday, at about 11:30 a.m., the upset diner once again visited the truck and challenged the operator to a fight.

