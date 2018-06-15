Unique Kelowna event weaves Father’s love and a Mother’s loss

The event will donate all funds to JoAnna’s House

An event that interweaves family time, love, and healing begins by teaching fathers how to style their daughter’s hair.

This Father’s Day, father, daughter duos can attend a charity event where three hair styles while supporting local charities. The event was created

“We really created this event to further the bond between father and daughter. Often dads feel vulnerable when asking questions when comes to hair so we wanted to create safe space where dads can ask for help,” Loyal Wooldridge Owner of Loyal Hair said.

The Loyal Hair team will be teaching fathers how to have confidence while styling their daughter’s hair in the morning before school and will be donating all funds raised to the Better Together campaign to build JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for families to stay while their loved ones receive advanced medical care at Kelowna General Hospital.

The Better Together campaign aims to raise $8 million to build and operate JoeAnna’s House to help alleviate that strain.

“We wanted to stay close to what JoeAnna’s House is all about, and that’s keeping families together,” Wooldridge said. “This event is such a great way for Dads and their little girls to spend some quality time together one-on-one, have a good laugh, and hopefully it’s not too painful for either party.”

The funds will be donated in memory of Mieya Fortier, the late daughter of Loyal Hair’s team member, Karisa who died of SIDS earlier this year.

The ‘Dads & Braids’ charity event is being held on Sunday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Prestige Beach House in Kelowna. Tickets are on sale now for $55 per Dad and daughter duo.

