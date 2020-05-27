An artist’s rendering of the uniquely-shaped proposed structure viewed from the corner of Water Street and Leon Avenue. (Contributed)

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

The Wedge has wedged its way back into Kelowna council chambers.

The uniquely-shaped — and aptly named — six-storey office building proposed at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street initially came to council in March — not receiving city staff’s support.

That was mainly due to issues surrounding the site’s inability to contain 10 parking stalls as required in the area’s zoning and the applicant’s unwillingness to pay cash-in-lieu for not having those spaces. The cash-in-lieu of parking bylaw would’ve seen $330,000 paid to the city, which would make the development financially impractical, according to the applicant.

Council deferred its decision to allow the applicant more time to work with city staff towards a solution regarding the development’s parking stall issues.

This time around, the application is set to go to council with staff support.

The proposal would still see no on-site parking, but due to council’s suggestion of compromise, the applicant would pay cash-in-lieu on three stalls, totalling $99,000, and a variance will be issued for the other seven.

Besides parking, several other variances would also be needed for the proposal to go ahead, including three variances related to the property’s setback, one related to a lack of short-term bicycle parking and one to reduce the minimum commercial frontage below the 90 per cent required.

The building would consist of one or two retail tenants on the first floor — the report mentions a bar, cafe or restaurant as a likely option — upper floor offices and a common rooftop patio.

Despite the small building footprint and the small total building area, the applicant has included a bike storage room for 13 long-term bike stalls on the ground floor to encourage active transportation. Washrooms, change rooms, lockers, and showers would be available alongside those stalls.

READ MORE: Paid parking in Kelowna to resume in stages

READ MORE: Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles this summer

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

Just Posted

Okanagan-shot film “The Colour Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

Kelowna Rockets Alumni Leon Draisaitl crowned NHL scoring champ

Draisaitl captures the Art Ross Trophy with 110 points in 71 games played

Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

Twenty-nine separate driving prohibitions were issued by local cops over the weekend

VIDEO: Gang task force takedown near Landmark District in Kelowna

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

RCMP report woman attacked on side of Shuswap road

Police say suspect identified but not located

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

COLUMN: Diminished Parliament means diminished accountability for Canadians

Bloc Quebecois and NDP use resumption of parliament as bargaining chip

Okanagan Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

Rural residents must supply their own containers for recyclables

Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during separate traffic stops in the city

Most Read