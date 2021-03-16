United Way donates PPE to 50 Okanagan charities

United Way volunteers helped load boxes of PPE into vehicles at Secure-Rite. (Philip McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News) United Way volunteers pose with the boxes of face masks, hand sanitizers, and hand wipes that will be donated to local charities. (Philip McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News) Over 50,000 face masks were distributed in Kelowna, Vernon, and Pentiction by United Way. (Philip McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)

United Way is supporting local charities in the Okanagan with donations of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE).

On March 16, United Way partnered with Secure-Rite in Kelowna to set up a drive-thru station as part of the Pushor Mitchell Day of Caring.

Every year, the Day of Caring offers support to local non-profits by supplying extra resources and volunteers to complete special projects.

“This one is special as it’s all personal protective equipment (PPE) that we’re giving out to 50 charities within the valley – Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton,” said Marianne Dahl, marketing and communications manager for United Way.

“We’re doing it all in super safe, COVID-style, as a drive-thru.”

Dahl said that 50,000 face masks were given to United Way for distribution as part of the One Million Masks initiative started in the Lower Mainland.

Each charity that stopped by the drive-thru received a box with 1,000 face masks, sanitizer, gloves, and hand wipes. The boxes were loaded into the stopped vehicles by a small team of volunteers.

“They are all required to purchase PPE. Through our partners and sponsors, we are able to give it to them for free. And they are just so appreciative,” said Dahl.

A few of the non-profits that stopped by to pick up supplies included the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, Peachland Wellness Centre, John Howard Society, and Westside Health Network Society.

Today, @UnitedWay is donating much needed PPE to local charities in Kelowna. They have set up a drive thru on location at @SecureRite until 3 p.m. #onemillionmasksbc pic.twitter.com/ZUPxw55FWb — Kelsey Yates (@kelseyannayates) March 16, 2021

READ MORE: Kelowna rental housing demand higher than supply: report

READ MORE: Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

City of KelownaOkanaganPentictonUnited WayVernon