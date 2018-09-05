Photo: submitted

United Way invests in Okanagan community funds

The United way has invested $50,000 to improve the lives of thousands

United Way invested grants of $500,000 from the Community Fund for vital programs delivered by 38 agencies across the Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen. These investments will help improve the lives of thousands of people throughout the next year.

United Way’s Community Fund investments respond directly to the most pressing issues in our community and provide funding to programs and services designed to help meet the needs of the most vulnerable kids, families, individuals and seniors across our region. Examples of investments from the fund include providing baby essentials for low income families, counselling to youth in crisis, support for survivors of sexual abuse, resources for women fleeing intimate partner violence, healthy breakfasts for children, and trauma counselling for people overcoming addictions.

Related:United Way, Dragoons delivery keeps kids safe on roads across the region

“At United Way, we do our homework through the Community Fund grant process to ensure our donor dollars are invested wisely,” said Helen Jackman, United Way CSO executive director. “Our understanding of community priorities allows us to support partner agencies working right across the spectrum of need in our community. I’m proud that we are able to support programs that help children build resilience and confidence, support families living in poverty or on the verge of crisis and help reduce seniors’ isolation. Our Community Fund investments truly provide local support to those people who need it most right here in our community.”

In total, United Way invested $1.42 million in our communities this year from the Community Fund, Innovation Fund, provincially-funded Better at Home program to support seniors and Success by 6. These investments enabled 60,000 people in 22 communities to build a better life.

“We are a proud partner of the United Way, and value the contribution that they make to our many community collaborations,” said Diane Entwistle, CEO of Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs. “We are very thankful for the support they provide to our programs for children, youth and families throughout the Central and South Okanagan. The United Way is a vital contributor to a strong community.”

Related: Fungi Fest a chance to marvel at mushrooms

These investments are only made possible thanks to generous donations of this community. From workplace donors to individuals and corporate sponsors. Thanks to teams of trained community volunteers, we do our homework to ensure that every dollar is invested wisely and for maximum impact.

“When I learned about the great need in our community, I was shocked,” said Susan McIntyre, leadership donor with United Way CSO. “I had no idea so many people needed help, nor did I know how many amazing organizations are out there to provide the help that is needed. That’s why I support United Way.”

Despite growing wealth in our communities, there remains significant need. One in five children and youth are still living in poverty, 75 per cent of children are not receiving the mental health support they need and 13 per cent of households don’t have access to healthy, affordable food.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau
Next story
Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors fire coach after just 17 days

Players reportedly angry by move to replace Geoff Grimwood after less than three weeks on the job

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

West Kelowna Warriors welcome new public address announcer

Rob Mitchell is the newst member to the Warriors

United Way invests in Okanagan community funds

The United way has invested $50,000 to improve the lives of thousands

Charlie Hodge says he will seek re-election to Kelowna city council

Despite serious health issues, Hodge says he’s not ready to quit council

Alleged impaired driver speeds through Kelowna school zone

RCMP warn drivers to slow down in school zones with class back in session

Man arrested in connection with Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

Most Read