United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

The 2020 recipients will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support

United Way Southern Interior has announced the recipients of a new grant stream designed to address the emerging and sustainability needs of charities dealing with COVID-19.

United Way partnered with Interior Savings Credit Union, the Community Foundations of the North and South Okanagan and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, to provide funding for six recipients of the Sustainable Recovery Grant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the charitable sector and this funding stream will provide entrepreneurial coaching and support for charities, focused on building sustainability and resilience in four areas: operations, people, impact and revenue.

The 2020 recipients are as follows:

· HOPE Outreach (Kelowna & Vernon)

· IndigenEYEZ (entire Okanagan)

· Kelowna Women’s Shelter

· Okanagan Fruit Tree Project (Kelowna & Penticton)

· South Okanagan Recope Society (Summerland)

· Vernon and District Association for Community Living: Venture Training

“During this time of heightened need, it is even more important that we partner to collectively provide leadership in our communities,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“This includes ensuring sustainability of the charitable sector in the communities we serve. The Sustainable Recovery Grant allows us to set our sights on COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts to support the resilience of our charity partners.”

All six organizations will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program. The program enables recipients to work with Purppl, who will team the organizations with experienced “Entrepreneurs in Residence” to help them focus on their specific sustainability needs and opportunities.

“We recognize these are challenging times”, said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“Working one-on-one and having access to the experience and knowledge of entrepreneurs will assist these organizations with building a solid foundation; one that will help them to weather the impacts of the pandemic. We’re pleased to lend a hand and help organizations build for the future.”

The Sustainable Recovery Grant is an adaptation of the pre-existing Social Enterprise Accelerator Fund, continuing with the same shared goal of supporting the capacity and long-term sustainability of charities, especially those with a social enterprise focus.

More information on the Sustainable Recovery Grant is available online through the United Way Southern Interior website.

