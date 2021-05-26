Unknown number of COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan School

There are a total of eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on IH’s table of COVID-19 school exposures

An unknown number of COVID-19 exposures at École KLO Middle School was confirmed by Interior Health (IH) on Tuesday (May 25).

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” said IH. “Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

On Monday, IH identified Pearson Road Elementary, North Glenmore Elementary and Rutland Middle School as sites of exposure to the virus.

There are a total of eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on IH’s table of COVID-19 school exposures, which doesn’t include the latest exposures at École KLO Middle School. Pearson Road Elementary recorded exposures to the virus from May 12 to 14, and then 17 to 21. Rutland Secondary School also logged exposure events on those same dates.

