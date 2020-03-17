Unlucky: Kelowna RCMP tag motorists with 112 tickets on Friday the 13th

Kelowna motorists were hit hard by RCMP over the weekend with an abundance of tickets handed out on Friday, March 13.

In the course of just the day, 112 tickets were issued to the unlucky drivers while traffic services of the RCMP patrolled areas around Raymer Elementary School where 85 tickets were issued for distracted driving.

“The students of Raymer Elementary School posted a sign to remind drivers about the importance of remaining distraction free,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“We will continue to be out on the road looking for drivers failing to obey the rules.”

Distracted driving offences come with a $368 fine and four demerit points. Also issued were 11 failure to wear seatbelt tickets as well as 16 other various violations.

