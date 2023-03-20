An unmarked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle on March 20. (Brittney Webster/Capital News)

Unmarked police vehicle involved in collision downtown Kelowna

The incident occurred at approximately 5p.m.

Police tape cordoned off an area of downtown Kelowna, Monday evening after an unmarked RCMP vehicle was involved in a collision.

According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Richter Street and Bernard Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m. Monday (March 20).

Witnesses say police tape closed off the area from Bertram Street to Richter Street on Bernard Avenue as well as Richter south to Lawrence Avenue, until about 6 p.m.

Const. Della-Paolera confirmed that the Mountie involved in the incident was not injured.

The other vehicle involved was towed from the scene.

Details of the incident are not yet available.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaRCMP

