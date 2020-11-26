Unmasked woman who allegedly spat on a Penticton employee has been identified

Police say thanks to the public, they were able to identify her

Police have identified this woman accused of spitting on an employee at the Skaha Liquor Store on Sunday, Nov. 21. She also is seen on video purposely dropping his phone.

The unmasked woman accused of spitting on a Penticton liquor store employee as well as purposely dropping his phone has been identified, said police.

“She has not turned herself in however thank you to the public, she has been identified. Our investigator will be following up with her in short order,” said Penticton South Okanagan Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The woman who refused to wear a mask inside the Skaha Liquor Store is also alleged to make racist comments about the employee before purposely dropping the staff member’s phone on the ground. The incident took place on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The entire interaction was caught on the liquor store’s video camera and the store’s owner, Rupy Pandher posted the incident to Facebook.

WATCH: Woman berates store employee, drops his phone

He said the woman threatened to sue the employee and the owner for refusing service. The province has made masks mandatory in all inside spaces. The provincial order also asks that all employees and employers enforce the mask rule ad refuse service to those who don’t wear masks.

The employee can be seen on the video calmly listening to the woman and handing her his phone to speak to his manager.

This was on the same day an anti-mask rally took place in Penticton.

At the time, police said they hoped the woman would get in touch with them.



monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus