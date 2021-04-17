Annual Unplug and Play Week scheduled for April 18 to 24

The seventh annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week is scheduled for April 18 to 24. (File photo)

The seventh annual Interior Savings Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week is scheduled for April 18 to 24.

Organized by the Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society, the yearly initiative promotes and celebrates a week filled with screen-free play and learning for families with young children.

“It’s been a year filled with intense screen-time engagement for many families, so remembering to unplug and engage in traditional, interactive, creative and fun family activities has never been more important,” said the group.

Over a dozen community partners are participating in this year’s event to provide a variety of screen-free activities that each offer opportunities for families to unplug and have fun, according to Paul Zuurbier, the executive director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.

Activities include making craft bags, neighbourhood hidden gems bingo, a scavenger hunt and more. The full list of activities can be viewed here.

