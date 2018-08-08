Unruly restaurant patron sets hedge on fire

An unruly patron of a local pub was arrested and faces potential charges, after he allegedly committed a variety of criminal offences including arson, after a hedge next to the establishment was set ablaze.

On Aug. 6 just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to a licensed establishment located on Finns Road in Kelowna, for a report of a disturbance involving a male patron. Officers arrived on scene to find thick dark smoke billowing from behind the restaurant and their suspect being restrained by a civilian at the scene.

Related: Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged arson and theft at pub

RCMP interviewed several witnesses at the scene and learned that the suspect, who allegedly failed to pay for his bill, had become agitated, verbally aggressive and allegedly uttered verbal threats when confronted by staff.

“Our investigators also believe that the suspect was responsible for the careless ignition of a blaze which consumed a nearby hedge and subsequently damaged the property, a fence and a pickup truck parked in the vicinity,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We greatly appreciate the assistance of bystanders who safely apprehended the suspect and awaited police arrival, as well as those who took steps to fight the fire.”

Related: RCMP search for suspect of Kelowna food truck robbery

If you witnessed this incident, have video footage of the event and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.