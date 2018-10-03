Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

A mix of Pacific moisture and air brought in from the North caused temperatures to dip and rain to dampen the Okanagan and Shuswap on Tuesday.

According to Armel Castellan with Environment Canada temperatures dropped about 10 C below seasonal normal, which is unusual for this time of year.

“The storm that came through the Interior mixed with the cold air mass made for a lot of precipitation in the region, making for snow in some areas like the Rogers Pass which saw 32 cm,” he explained.

RELATED: Colder weather predicted for Kelowna, snow for Coquihalla

In the Shuswap, 1.3 mm of rain fell on Tuesday, while the Okanagan received about 6.4 mm of rain.

The average rainfall for the Okanagan in October is about .29 mm.

Castellan says the Okanagan and Shuswap will see a drier trend over the next few days as temperatures start to climb.

“The temperatures are expected to drop again on Sunday and then rebound next week,” he said. “We will also see a few showers for the region on the weekend, but no snow is expected except for in the northern regions such as the Cariboo.”

This dip in temperature is not the normal for October and is about 4 C cooler than average for this time of year.

While snow is not expected in the Okanagan or Shuswap, Castellan says it is possible.

“The earliest the Shuswap has received snow in the past was 13.3 cm back on Oct. 16, 1996,” explained Castellan. “In the past the Shuswap has only seen snow on 18 days in October.”

For the Okanagan, the earliest Kelowna ever saw snow was 2.5 cm back on Oct. 4, 1903. Kelowna once saw snow fall on 20 days of October in one year.

Castellan claims the forecast should clear for around Oct. 13 or 14 before temperatures dip to seasonal normal.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO
Next story
Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Just Posted

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

Updated: No prison time for man convicted of 2016 Kelowna killing

Chad Alphonse will be sentenced today.

Kelowna Rockets win the bid for the 2020 Memorial Cup

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Upgrade for popular Kelowna beach access

Poplar Point improvements to cost $115,000

Okanagan wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

VIDEO: Volunteers gift new home to B.C. wildfire victim

Mennonite Disaster Services spent four months building a home, and are building three more in the region

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Mike Kent

Every week, the Captial News will ask council candidates questions about their community

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Most Read