‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Three incidents of a man showing his genitals to students and staff have been reported since March

Vancouver Police are investigating three indecent acts by a man at Langara College in Vancouver.

In a news release, police said the first incident occurred on March 20 when a man exposed his genitals to a student in the college library. A second incident occurred on March 27 when a man exposed his genitals to a staff member at the college. Then on April 19, a man exposed his genitals to a student inside the college library again.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for all three incidents, as the suspect was described as dark-skinned and about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall in each case.

“Incidents like these are unsettling in the community, and we take them seriously,” says Constable Tania Visintin. “We are in the early stages of these investigations and are advising the public in order to bring awareness to Langara students and the surrounding community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD tip line at 604-717-0604.

