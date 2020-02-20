Unsolved crimes in the Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has released a list of unsolved crimes recently committed in the region.

The list is as follows:

The owner of a stolen excavator contacted Lake Country RCMP when he noticed its disappearance from his construction site.

The excavator, a small black and yellow 305D 2011 Cat with VIN XER01222 was taken from lot 4 at the Benchlands development off Tyndall Road in Lake Country.

Surveillance was located that shows a U-Haul van followed by a black full-size pick-up truck enter the area at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, and leave with the excavator on a trailer at 7:57 a.m.

They departed on Benchland Drive and turned south on Tyndall Road.

The truck looks like it may have a fifth wheel hitch in the back and a light, perhaps chrome, strip along the side.

A Lake Country drug store didn’t feel the love on Valentine’s Day as a shoplifter allegedly attempted to steal some perfume.

Around 6 p.m., staff noticed a male wearing all black enter the store and go to the cosmetics section.

The clerk noticed the male unzip a backpack and place several bottles of packaged perfume in it and confronted him to stop when he left toward the exit.

Another staff member attempted to detain the alleged thief as he exited, resulting in a bit of a scuffle causing the alleged thief to drop a knife.

The suspect managed to leave without his bag that contained seven bottles of perfume.

Video surveillance shows the man entered the store with an accomplice, who also allegedly left without paying for a box of perfume two minutes after the first suspect fled.

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to commit fraud at a sports store on Cooper Road.

The man, described as around 30 years old and of Middle Eastern descent, attempted to purchase high-end skis and electronics using a credit card and a fraudulent store card.

After several attempts on the credit card, the male left empty-handed.

It is believed that he is responsible for another similar attempt two days later.

A man contacted Kelowna RCMP after he was attacked and robbed while walking on Leon Avenue at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The man was on Leon near Ellis Street walking toward Bernard Avenue when a male described as a clean-shaven 5’11” tall Indigenous male wearing a red hoodie spoke to him and then began to strike him.

When the victim fell, the attacker grabbed his computer bag and olive drab (military) bag and fled.

The bags held a silver MacBook Air with multiple stickers on it and personal items.

The victim suffered a small facial laceration but is otherwise unharmed.

The owner of a store located on Beach Avenue in Peachland reported a break and enter as it occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Two suspects wearing masks and gloves entered through a window on the second story.

Once inside they targeted a safe containing cash and over 60 cartons of cigarettes.

A neighbour watching a home for absent homeowners called West Kelowna RCMP after finding an open door at the rear of the house around noon on Feb. 14.

Once the open door was discovered, the neighbour then noted the glass door was broken and water was seeping over the floors.

Thieves had left with some electronics before breaking the kitchen faucet and leaving the water running.

Neighborhood surveillance shows a small dark coloured 4-door vehicle with at least two occupants at the address at approximately 3:40 a.m.

If you have any information regarding any of these crimes, contact Crime Stoppers at 250-470-6211.

