Unwanted bulky item collection for north Westside residents

Disposal of large household items will cost $20 per truckload

North Westside Road residents will have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted household items from Oct. 9 through Oct. 16.

During regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card only, for residential items only including appliances, scrap metal, lawnmowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

