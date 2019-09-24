Unwanted bulky item collection for north Westside residents

Disposal of large household items will cost $20 per truckload

North Westside Road residents will have the opportunity to dispose of unwanted household items from Oct. 9 through Oct. 16.

During regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card only, for residential items only including appliances, scrap metal, lawnmowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

READ MORE: Investigation opened into West Kelowna crash after car evades RCMP

READ MORE: Kelowna one of 13 B.C. cities adopting mass timber tech

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says
Next story
Two-year-old boy killed in dog attack in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Just Posted

Vitalis Extraction Technology celebrates employee milestone with Kelowna event

Vitalis Extraction Technology celebrates 100th hire with Kelowna event

Candidates discuss migrant workers, refugees, immigration at Central Okanagan forum

Nine of the 12 candidates from the Central Okanagan ridings were present at the forum

Investigation opened into West Kelowna crash after car evades RCMP

The four-vehicle crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday morning

Kelowna one of 13 B.C. cities adopting mass timber tech

The same 13 communities represent 35 per cent of all housing starts in 2018

Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country remains closed after it unexpectedly eroded

The road has been assessed by a geological engineer and re-construction has begun

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Shuswap community looks to sweeping ban of smoking, vaping on public properties

Bylaw could also ban smoking outright in Village of Chase core

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Most Read