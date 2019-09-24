Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

A Penticton Western News reader submitted this photo of a Jeep that caught fire on the side of the road on Highway 97. The vehicle was heading south bound and is located between Penticton and Trout Creek. (Submitted photo)

A Jeep, heading southbound on Highway 97, near Trout Creek has caught fire.

A Penticton Western News reader submitted the photo of the white Jeep located between Penticton and Trout Creek around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The witness said they saw one person running from the vehicle to get away from the completely engulfed front end.

DriveBC has not provided any updates and the witness said the fire department was just on its way when they passed through.

More on this to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.