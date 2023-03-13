The Coquihalla Highway (pictured) and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton are expected to get 15-25 cm of snowfall from today (March 13) to Tuesday (March 14) morning. /Drive BC Photo

Up to 25 cm of snow expected for Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3

Snow is expected to last until Tuesday morning and lead to poor driving conditions

Snowfall ranging from 15 to 25 cm is expected to hit a pair of BC highways over the next few days.

An Environment Canada snowfall warning is in effect from today (March 13) to Tuesday morning (March 14) on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

According to the warning, drivers can expect challenging conditions due to accumulating snow and changes in precipitation type.

On Tuesday morning, poor driving conditions are expected to continue as snow levels fall to valley bottom and lead to slippery roads.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall warning issued on 3 major southern B.C. highways

“As the cold front pushes through tonight, the snow will briefly intensify. In the wake of the cold front early Tuesday morning, skies may clear, resulting in the potential for rain or snow to freeze to surfaces,” the statement read.

Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as visibility may be suddenly reduced in heavy snow.

TrafficWeather

