The Coquihalla could see up to 30 cm of snow over the next couple of days. (File)

Up to 30 cm snow expected on the Coquihalla over next two days

Drive BC has not reported any collisions on the highway

Snow continues to fall on Interior B.C. highways.

According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla could see up to 30 cm of the white stuff between Merritt and Kelowna over the next two days.

Around 5 cm is expected tonight, 10-15 cm on Thursday and another 5-10 cm is possible on Thursday night.

Between Hope and Merritt, up to 35 cm of snow is anticipated on the Coquihalla between Wednesday night and Friday morning.

Drive BC has not reported any collisions on the highway.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
