Upcoming route changes for Osoyoos bus users

Weekdays will be starting a little earlier for bus riders travelling from Osoyoos to Penticon or Kelowna starting Sept. 4. These changes and more have just been announced by BC Transit.

According to a release from BC Transit, the first weekday morning trip on routes 40 Osoyoos/Penticton and 60 Kelowna/Osoyoos via Penticton will now leave Osoyoos at 7:15 a.m. Currently, the aforementioned routes depart at 7:30 a.m.

Morning weekday trips on route 41 Osoyoos Local will also leave 15 minutes earlier. Buses will now also provide scheduled service to Peachtree Mall and Okanagan College.

Trips from Penticton will now leave from the Warren Street side of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, with the last afternoon bus to Osoyoos departing at 3:50 p.m. The last route 60 bus from Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall will leave at 2:35 p.m.

In addition, customers travelling to Kaleden should be advised that the Kaleden Community Hall stop will be On-Request only going forward.

For more information about the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen.

