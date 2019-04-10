Relay for Life participants begin lighting their luminaries to honour the memory of loved ones lost to cancer, as the sun sets during the 2018 Salmon Arm Relay for Life. (File photo)

Update: Cancer society explains why Shuswap Relay for Life cancelled

Former committee members still hope to be able to hold a Luminary Walk in Salmon Arm

Update:

The Canadian Cancer Society has provided its reasons for cancelling the Salmon Arm Relay for Life.

Susan Fekete, communications manager for the society, writes in an email that large scale events are too costly.

“Over the last several years, our organization has taken action to develop long-term sustainable solutions to address the growing demand for the work we do. Our efforts have been focused on reducing operating and fundraising costs so that more of the money that is donated goes to our programs, support services and research.

“While we recognize the community’s incredible efforts, after much consideration, we’ve made the difficult but necessary business decision to discontinue Relay For Life in Salmon Arm.

“In the coming months we will be consulting with the community to better understand how local philanthropic goals can be met without incurring the significant costs of hosting Relay For Life and will reach out to our volunteers and supporters when we have more information to share.

“On behalf of CCS, we apologize if this decision has left the community feeling disappointed and please know that your efforts have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.”

Original article:

After being fixture in Salmon Arm since 2003, the Canadian Cancer Society will not hold a Relay for Life event in the city this year.

Brenda Kurtz, who has volunteered with the relay since its inception, said organizers were informed it won’t be happening.

“That’s just the word we were given, it wasn’t our decision,” she said.

“I think what they’ve done is eliminated several of them and are concentrating on just a few in the province. Ours was the last one in this area.”

She said Jen Dies, who was manager of the society’s Salmon Arm branch, is no longer there.

Read more: Get ready for Relay for Life

Read more: Editorial – Relay harnesses generosity

Kurtz said although the relay won’t take place, former committee members still want to hold a Luminary Walk.

She has written to city council to ask permission to hold the walk at Marine Park on June 8.

“We want to still recognize our survivors and caregivers and offer the opportunity for individuals to honour their loved ones by buying luminaries and lighting them on that evening,” she wrote.

Kurtz cautioned organizers won’t be proceeding with plans for the Luminary Walk this year until they’re sure they have all the necessary approvals.

Asked if she was okay with not having a relay, Kurtz was forthright.

“No, I’ll be honest. I wish we were still able to do it. But we could see a decline every year.”

Read more: Relay for Life – new format, same goal

Read more: Salmon Arm braves the windy weather to support Relay for Life

Since its start in 2003, the Salmon Arm Relay for Life raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The 2018 event at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds attracted more than 200 participants who attended to support cancer survivors, remember those lost to cancer and assist research towards a cure.

It raised more than $79,000. A spokesperson for the Canadian Cancer Society could not be reached before press time.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

More than 200 participants attended the Relay for Life June 9, 2018 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds, toughing it out through a brisk and rainy night in support of cancer research and survivors. (File photo)

Mary Jane Jackson, Iris Pearson, Gwen Wall and Nikki Leyenhorst, nurses in the oncology department at Shuswap Lake General Hospital, formed the Cancer Kicking Chemo Crew team for the 2018 Relay for Life and came out to support their patients and friends. (File photo)

Sandra Blisken and Byril Kurtz dress in their best for the survivors’ victory lap at the Relay for Life. (File Photo)

Donna O-Hearn, Barb Weller, Val Lynch and Shannon Dreger put on their funniest faces for the 2018 Relay for Life, bringing a little cheer to the track. (File photo)

Canadian Cancer Society coordinator Jen Dies begins lighting candles in preparation for the luminary ceremony during the 2018 Relay for Life. These candles and the luminary bags they light symbolize the memory of someone lost to cancer. (File photo)

Previous story
31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished
Next story
Canadian research finds steep increase in suicide attempts by children

Just Posted

Widow evicted from home on WFN land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction ceremony comes to the Okanagan

Comedian Gerry Dee will host the induction July 19 in Penticton

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Kelowna Indigenous language conference to highlight importance of fluency programs

The Celebrating Salish Northern Conference will be held Friday at UBCO in Kelowna

Sutherland Bay and Sarsons Park set to close next week for flood restoration work

Construction of new shoreline protection methods will help remediate further erosion

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Update: Cancer society explains why Shuswap Relay for Life cancelled

Former committee members still hope to be able to hold a Luminary Walk in Salmon Arm

Most Read