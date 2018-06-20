UPDATE: Car engulfed in flames in Winfield

Firefighters were able to extinguish the burning car quickly

UPDATE 6:41 p.m.

Steve Windsor, Director of Protective Services at District of Lake Country has confirmed that while a woman was out shopping, her late model Plymouth experienced a mechanical issue.There was a short in the electrical system that was unavoidable.

No one was hurt during the incident.

A car was on fire around 6 p.m. in the Save-On-Foods in Winfield.

Large clouds of smoke rose from the red car which was parked away from other vehicles.

Emergency responders were on scene and were able to put the flames out before any serious damage to other cars or buildings could be done.

Lake Country Fire Department has been contacted and we will update as we receive more information.

