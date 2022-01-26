UPDATE: COVID-19 cases spike in Splatsin

24-37 test positive and self-isolating during current COVID-19 outbreak

The Splatsin community is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak as of Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (File photo)

A COVID-19 outbreak is currently impacting the Splatsin community.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas announced there were 15 people who tested positive and 46 in self-isolation in the community.

“Cases in our community have tripled in less than a week, and the number of individuals in self-isolation has doubled,” Thomas said.

Less than a week later that number grew to between 24 to 37 positive and isolating.

Splatsin is recommending community members to stay home until Friday, Jan. 28.

“According to 97 per cent of doctors, vaccination is still one of the most effective tools to combat the spread and lessen the severity of these viruses,” said Thomas. “The new strains are increasingly airborne, which is a good reason to limit physical interaction. The Enderby area remains one of the lowest vaccination rates in the province, making it difficult to move forward.”

In response to the outbreak, Splatsin has closed its offices until Jan. 28. That includes the band office, Splatsin Community Centre, education and Shihiya school.

Community members who attended a Feb. 17 funeral are asked to closely monitor symptoms and contact Splatsin Health Services if feeling sick.

Splatsin community members with a non-medical emergency can contact senior executive advisor Steve Kulmatycki at 250-309-2961.

