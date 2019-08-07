UPDATE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

Environment Canada issues a special air quality advisory

A special air quality statement has been issued for the South Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada air pollution experts, there will be a heavy smoke presence in cities because of future climate changes.

Smoke from wildfires will affect the communities of Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Keremeos, Oliver, and Osoyoos over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The alert sprung after the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver grew to 225 hectares reaching 900 hectares by last night.

Meteorologists warn people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

For more information on current air quality, visit the Environment Canada’s website.

