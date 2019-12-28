Firefighters are pictured trying to douse flames at Burnco concrete plant in West Kelowna, yesterday. One day later, the fight to control the fire continues. (Al Waters - Capital News)

UPDATE: Firefighters return to battle hot spot in West Kelowna structure fire

Black Press Staff

Fire crews today responded to the scene of a structure fire at Burnco Rock Products Ltd in West Kelowna for the second time in two days.

According to the West Kelowna Fire Department, a hot spot, or flare up was reported at 12:42 p.m. by the on-duty security guard, and four fire engines attended.

Assistant fire chief Brent Watson said flare ups are normal in these situations, as the building is at risk of collapse and any firefighting must be done from an elevated platform.

Because of this, crews are unable to go inside and fight the fire as they normally would, and therefore expect the fire could flare up in the hours following the initial blaze.

LOOK BACK: West Kelowna concrete plant destroyed in fire

The Capital News previously reported that crews were set to return to the concrete plant periodically to monitor for hotspots.

Yesterday it was believed the cause of the fire was electrical, and not considered suspicious.

As of 2:50 p.m. Saturday, there were still no reports of injuries.

