UPDATE: Grass fire burns near Mission Hill winery

Smoke can be seen around West Kelowna as a fire gets underway near Mission Hill

Mission Hill winery and up to 50 homes in the nearby residential area have been evacuated due to a fire on Mt. Boucherie.

“The fire was driven by the wind, as we see on these Okanagan evenings,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, who noted that 30 firegfighters from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank and Peachland were working to knock back hotspots and establish a water perimetre.

“When the wind knocks down we make great progress and when it gets up we’re chasing the fire,” he said.

Brolund said he doesn’t have an estimate of the size of the fire at this time or know what may have caused it.

BC Wildfire Air support has arrived and winds have been varied.

UPDATE: 8:35 P.M.

It looks as though firefighters have gained the upper hand.

The fire is currently burning above Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive, moving slowly north. Witnesses on the ground say it looks as though firefighters have gained control of the situation, and that at least one department that attended the scene has been released and stay on standby at their department.

UPDATE: 8:35 P.M.

A witness near the fire site is now saying that winds have died down and it appears as though firefighters are making good headway. Flames are less visible than they were earlier.

ORIGINAL

Smoke is rising over West Kelowna as a grass fire near Mission Hill winery burns.

The fire started at around 7 p.m. Saturday, and multiple reports indicate flames can be seen creeping up the hillside.

A witness to the fire said that the fire is growing as wind is picking up and several people living in the area are starting to evacuate their homes, though it does not appear to have been an ordered evacuation.

Forest fire below Mission Hill winery in West Kelowna, many homes threatened by carelessness. Let’s not forget it is forest fire season. West Kelowna and Kelowna fire and police resources on the scene pic.twitter.com/gZxnZ5bmvV — Ben Stewart (@benstewartbc) May 27, 2018

Fire crews from multiple cities have

been dispatched and BC Wildfire Service has just received information. They will likely be dispatching air crews shortly.

More information to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.