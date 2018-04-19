The body of Const. Ian Jordan is taken from the Christ Church Cathedral following the funeral. Jordan passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Christine Van Reeuwyk/Black Press)

Update: Police chief calls constable a fallen hero during public funeral

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

An enormous Canadian flag flew high over Quadra Street near Christ Church Cathedral early Thursday afternoon as hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Greater Victoria and elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. marched underneath.

Dozens of onlookers lined Quadra to watch rows of police officers, firefighters and RCMP officers in full dress uniform march in a procession from the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to the church to honour late Victoria police Const. Ian Jordan.

Jordan, who died in hospital on April 11 at age 66, spent more than 30 years in care after being seriously injured in a crash with another VicPD car while responding in his police cruiser to a potential break and enter on Fort Street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

According to VicPD, the crash resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff who have experienced traumatic incidents, and also prompted a change in procedures for controlling traffic lights.

“Many colleagues use the phrase ‘friend for life’ when describing him,” said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak during the public funeral. “We always remembered him … We talked about Ian’s story. We visited him regularly. We kept the plaques in his room updated. We cared and we never let Ian forget he was one of us and that we had his back,” Manak said.

Over the three decades Jordan was in hospital, Manak learned about the kind of officer, husband, father and friend he was. A man with witty humour that some believed could be chief one day.

“Even during his many years in hospital, Ian was a constant reminder of things that made us want to wear the uniform in the first place: integrity, dedication and service before self,” Manak said.

“For me Ian’s service didn’t end on that night in 1987. On the contrary, he continues to serve as a source of Inspiration for all of us.”

Manak noted how the family started a bursary in Ian Jordan’s name in 1988 for law students balancing the demanding course study with family obligations.

“Even after leaving us Ian will be associated with higher learning, getting the most out of life and for having that internal drive to serve his community. Nothing we can do will bring Ian back, but we can and we will remember him as a fellow police officer, as a friend, as a father, a husband and a father.

Ian you have done your service you paid the ultimate price we will remember you and we will never forget. You are now one of our fallen heroes.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

 

The procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak marches in the procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

A little child watches the procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

The procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Nicole Crescenzi/Black Press)

The procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Nicole Crescenzi/Black Press)

Const. Ian Jordan in Victoria died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash. Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Police Department

The funeral for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Christine Van Reeuwyk/Black Press)

