District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)

UPDATE: Lake Country road to reopen at 6 p.m. as crews clear rockslide debris

Pelmewash Parkway has been closed for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country is expected to reopen at 6 p.m. tonight (Feb. 4) as crews finish clearing the scene of Wednesday afternoon’s rockslide.

Debris removal is being done on the road, which was covered by fallen rocks around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near the recently installed canoe sculpture at the midpoint of Pelmewash Parkway.

A geotechnical engineer assessed the slope stability at the site late Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to a District of Lake Country press release. A rock catchment berm is being built today along the section of Pelmewash Parkway where the slide occurred to provide further protection so the road can be opened by 6 p.m.

The rockfall resulted in no injuries, though multiple vehicles could be seen among the rubble in photos taken shortly after the incident.

“We share the sentiments of the community and are glad no one was injured in Wednesday’s rockslide on Pelmewash Parkway,” the district’s release states. “Members of the community want to feel safe and know that the district is taking appropriate action to provide a safe mobility network.”

The district is attributing the slide to an extended period of freeze and thaw cycles that has recently led district crews to monitor the rock faces along Pelmewash Parkway and throughout the district more closely.

“Natural hazards like rockslides, wildfires and floods are part of our life in the Okanagan,” the district said.

As part of the District of Lake Country’s operations, there are different tactics for addressing natural hazards which require monitoring, maintenance, mitigation and response, according to the release. The district did not specify which tactics apply to Wednesday’s incident.

READ MORE: Rock slide triggers emergency road closure in Lake Country

READ MORE: Crews work to clear rockfall on Lake Country road

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool is good news for B.C. sex workers
Next story
Crews work to clear rockfall on Lake Country road

Just Posted

Area resident Malcolm Hett said he’s glad he moved his van when he did or the damage could have been more substantial. ‘Just a minute before this, I was parked on the opposite side of the road clearing the rocks from the first smaller slide,’ he said. (Malcolm Hett - Facebook)
‘The whole side started sliding towards us,’: Lake Country man says of rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway still closed as District of Lake Country waits to hear from geotech specialist

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

District of Lake Country crews work through Wednesday evening, Feb. 3, 2021, after a rockfall closed Pelmewash Parkway around 3:15 p.m. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
UPDATE: Lake Country road to reopen at 6 p.m. as crews clear rockslide debris

Pelmewash Parkway has been closed for more than 24 hours after Wednesday’s rockslide

An alert has been issued in #Kelowna for white and beige powdered substances. (Interior Health)
Drug alert issued for Kelowna and West Kelowna

Powdered substances are being sold as fentanyl and may contain fentanyl and benzos

Quaaout Lodge in Chase. (quaaoutlodge.com/gallery/)
Explore B.C.’s Indigenous cuisine through this culturally rich TV series

Quest OutWest Wild Food will feature Quaaout Lodge in Chase and Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm in Kelowna

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.
TRU offers cash to help Kamloops students leave motels with safety concerns

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read