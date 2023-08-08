UPDATE: Locals help douse new Westside wildfire near Vernon

Locals, Okanagan Indian Band and BC Forest Service doused a wildfire on the north Westside Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Ted Best photo)Locals, Okanagan Indian Band and BC Forest Service doused a wildfire on the north Westside Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Ted Best photo)
BC Wildfire Service map

A fire sparked in the North Westside was quickly doused by residents in the area.

The .05 hectare Bouleau Creek blaze was discovered by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

“It has been controlled by locals and was pretty much out when forestry showed up on scene,” said Sara Riley, on Facebook. “We are safe.”

Anthony Morgan added: “My feet where on the ground there. (BCWS) is just digging it up and watering down any warm spots left.”

The blaze is in the hills near Whiteman Creek, behind Sugarloaf Mountain.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District

