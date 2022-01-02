An RCMP cruiser and police tape are seen in front of a home in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community on Selwyn Road, Langford, Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

An RCMP cruiser and police tape are seen in front of a home in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community on Selwyn Road, Langford, Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Police investigating after woman found dead, man arrested in Langford

Major crime unit investigating fatality as a potential homicide

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating after the discovery of a deceased woman in Langford.

On December 31, just after 12 p.m., the West Shore RCMP were requested to attend a residence on Selwyn Road in Langford for a well-being check, according to a news release.

Officers on the scene located the body of a woman within the residence, and a male has since been taken into custody without incident.

“This is believed to have been an isolated incident and investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the public as both individuals knew each other,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Officers will continue to remain at the scene for the next few days while the investigation progresses.”

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said they have no further information to release at this time.

Langford Coun. Lillian Szpak, chair of the protective services committee, said she was told by police they were investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

“It’s such a difficult time of year and this is such a tragedy,” said Szpak. “It’s heart-wrenching and it is very hard on those involved and our hearts go out to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest woman after package stolen from View Royal porch

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideLangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
B.C. farmers ‘white-knuckling’ their way through extreme cold after floods, heat dome
Next story
3 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes

Just Posted

Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton, looking south at noon on Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Weather alerts in effect on B.C. Interior highways

Grey Ron Allison was born to parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, becoming Interior Health’s first baby born in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Molly Smith and IH)
First baby of 2022 in B.C.’s Interior born at Kelowna General Hospital

The Mount Law wildfire seen from downtown Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 15, just hours after the fire was first spotted. s(Aaron Hemens - West K News)
Newsmaker of the year: Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

This historic photo is of two men cross-country skiing down Bernard Avenue. In the early 1920s residents could ski on Bernard Avenue as it was apparently a popular thing to do at the time. Avid Capital News reader, Wayne .W submitted the photo.
A look back at Kelowna’s past