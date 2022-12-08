Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has released an updated photo of missing Vernon man Tyler James Quinn. (Contributed)

UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Vernon found safe

RCMP thank public for help in locating 30 year old

UPDATE Thursday, Dec. 8:

A man reported missing from Vernon almost two weeks ago has been located.

RCMP report Tyler Quinn, 30, has been found safe.

The community is thanked for its help in locating Quinn.

UPDATE: TUESDAY, DEC. 6, 9:45 a.m.:

As part of its ongoing investigation, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is releasing an updated photo of missing person, 30-year-old Tyler James Quinn, who was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are hoping the public can assist in locating 30-year old Tyler James Quinn who was last seen on Nov. 27 at the location he had been staying in Vernon.

Quinn is approximately five-foot-nine-inches tall with slim build and brown hair.

Police are concerned for Quinn’s health and well-being and it is reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Note: The attached photo was taken in 2017.

missing personRCMPVernon

 

Tyler Quinn (2017 photo)

