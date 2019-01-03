UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan girl found

Haven (Jack) Williams, 14, was last heard from Dec. 30

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m. Thursday:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are happy to report the missing 14 year old female, Raven Williams, has been located safe and sound.

“Thank you to the media and public for your assistance,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

Original story, 12 p.m. Wednesday:

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Spallumcheen resident.

Haven (Jack) Williams, 14, was last seen on Dec. 30.

Police are very concerned about Haven’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Haven (Jack) Williams is described as a First Nations female, five-foot-six with a medium build and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haven (Jack) Williams is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



