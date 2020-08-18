More than 3,000 properties on alert as Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares

Photo submitted: Dee Hanson
Photo submitted: Ronald Jackson
Fire above Skaha Lake. Facebook

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to an estimated 1,000 hectares in size, according to an update posted by the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Nicole Bonnett said the size estimate is rough due to the smoke impeding visibility in the area.

Twenty-one personnel will remain on-site overnight as firefighters continue to construct control lines. Structure protection crews will also remain on scene overnight.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of Okanagan Falls. Click here to find a full list of impacted properties.

Another 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton remain on an evacuation alert.

________

UPDATE: 9:31 p.m.

The City of Penticton is issuing an evacuation alert for 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of the city.

The alert area includes properties within the following street boundaries.

  • Lakeside Road
  • South Main
  • Main Street
  • Industrial/Okanagan Avenue
  • Alison Street
  • Penticton Creek
  • Syer Road

The evacuation alert is being issued to prepare residents, businesses and visitors to evacuate their premises or property in the event an evacuation order is issued.

The City of Penticton is working with the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire to assess the situation.

According to the city, property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order; however residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Residents and property owners are strongly advised to take proactive measures to prepare for an evacuation order.

Evacuation alert for properties in the Upper Carmi area:

20200818_2100_RDOS_EOC_Evac… by Jen Zee on Scribd

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 500 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

Flames are now visible from some places in Penticton.

The fire is approximately 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

Residents of 319 properties have been ordered to leave the area immediately. For a full list of properties under evacuation order click here.

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

As dusk sets in, flames from the 250-hectare fire at Mount Christie are becoming more visible.

Witnesses continue to take to social media, posting their photos of the blaze.

(Ellen Davey Facebook photo)

______________

UPDATE: 6:36 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 250 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service.

More information and updates from the BC Wildfire Service can be found here.

“We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire,” reads a tweet from the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 10 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the fire is now classified as a wildfire of note,” reads a tweet from BC Wildfire.

The fire is approximately 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

The status of the fire is currently active with zero per cent being contained. BC Wildfire has indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

More information can be found here.

UPDATE: 5:06 p.m.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen is issuing an evacuation order for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of Okanagan Falls, as the Mount Christie wildfire continues to spread.

Click here to find a full list of impacted properties.

20200818_1630_RDOS_EOC_Evac… by Jen Zee on Scribd

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

Police have set-up a road block in the southbound lanes of South Main Street near Skaha Marina. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

————-

ORIGINAL:

A wildfire is burning out-of-control in the Mount Christie area above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood about 6 km north of Okanagan Falls.

The fire was first reported about 2 p.m., Tuesday, after witnesses saw smoke billowing above Eastside Road and Skaha Lake.

The blaze is estimated at 10 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is working to gain access to the blaze and crews are being supported by air tankers.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is described as an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Services has confirmed that air and ground resources are currently being deployed to the fire. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are en route to determine what caused the fire.

More to come.

READ MORE: Temperature records broken in Central and South Okanagan

READ MORE: Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near in North Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 500 hectares in size
Next story
Penticton woman pedalling from Burnaby to Calgary makes Vernon stop

Just Posted

More than 3,000 properties on alert as Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Wildfire near Beaverdell places 44 homes on evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire is currently estimated to be 17.5 hectares

Crews combat wildfire off Highway 33 towards Graystokes

The fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

WFN salmon distribution celebrates traditional food, community

Younger nation members are also taught how to clean, filet and preserve fish

Lake Country man acquitted of firearms charges after RCMP traffic stop deemed illegal

Judge deemed traffic stop violated man’s Charter rights

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Penticton woman pedalling from Burnaby to Calgary makes Vernon stop

Cyclist raising funds for PADS seeks shade from heatwave at Polson Park

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Crazy Creek Fire in Shuswap still burning out of control

Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

Most Read