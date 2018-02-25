UPDATE: Crash involving semi trucks, tour bus shuts down Coquihalla

No opening time available, says Drive BC

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tour bus, closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

The highway is closed in both directions between Othello Road, near exit 183, and Merritt. No estimated time yet to re-open, according to DriveBC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash involves two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks and a tour bus. It dispatched at least two air ambulances and multiple ground vehicles.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. RCMP have not yet commented.

Greyhound bus lines has confirmed one of its vehicles, to Vancouver from Kelowna, was involved. They report only one minor injury.

A snowfall warning and travel advisory was issued along the Coquihalla earlier on Sunday. Environment Canada called for up to 20 cm of snow.

More to come

 

