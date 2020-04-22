UPDATE: New photos released of Kelowna man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 33-year-old Matthew James Olsen who was last seen on Sunday, April 19 at his parent’s residence on Pinecrest Road, North Westside.

“Police are very concerned for Matthew Olsen’s health and well being,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer.

Olsen is 5’6” (168cm), weighs 120 lbs (54 kg) and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The young dad is from Kelowna and attended Rutland Senior Secondary.

Pinecrest Road is located in a subdivision between Parker Cove and Killiney Beach.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Olsen is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Bobcat spotted in Vernon yard

READ MORE: Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Matthew Olsen was last seen at his parent’s residence on Westside Road Sunday, April 19. (RCMP photo)

Previous story
Downtown Kelowna Association cancells block party
Next story
Okanagan quilter makes headbands for nurses amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

The collision happened on April 12 near Duck Lake on Highway 97

UPDATE: New photos released of Kelowna man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Downtown Kelowna Association cancells block party

The annual party was scheduled for June 11, 2020

Kelowna hockey player sues city, opponent, league, after suffering broken ankle

Ryan Bachmeier alleges Greg Hopf injured him while playing in a ‘careless, reckless and negligent manner’

Kelowna’s historic grist mill goes up in flames overnight

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP remain on scene

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Most Read