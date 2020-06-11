UPDATE: Okanagan man recovering after being run over by lawnmower

Landscape maintenance worker OK following incident in the BX

A landscape worker that was run over by a lawnmower is out of the hospital and recovering.

An employee of Grounds Guys was operating a ride-on machine Tuesday, June 9, when it fell off a ramp and landed on his leg.

“His foot accidentally hit a lever as he was getting off to move something and he fell off,” Ray Riva, Grounds Guys owner, said.

“He went to the hospital on Tuesday, he just got some stitches and is out now but he’s pretty sore for sure.”

X-rays are needed to see if there is any longer term damage and the employee will be off work for an undetermined period.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Riva.

But he commends the assistance of firefighters during the situation, as the incident took place at BX Community Park, which is right next to the BX-Swan Lake fire hall.

“It was nice to have the help of the fire department there.”

The situation could have been much worse.

“He was very lucky,” fire Chief Bill Wacey said, as there was a gash near the femoral artery, which is the main arterial blood supply to the thigh and leg.

Grounds Guys looks after landscape maintenance for the Regional District of North Okanagan, as well as the City of Vernon and District of Coldstream.

ORIGINAL: Man run over by lawn mower near Vernon

landscaping

