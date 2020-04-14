A Vernon woman’s car caught fire on the Connector near Merritt Sunday, April 12. (Submitted Photo)

UPDATE: Okanagan woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

Blaze claims child’s belongings, friends pitch in to support

A young Vernon mom lost her daughter’s car seat, clothes and Easter gifts after the car she was driving caught fire Sunday, April 12.

The woman was driving the Okanagan Connector near Merritt, while picking up her daughter from visiting her dad, when the blaze broke out.

Friends have rallied in support of the mom, who is also a college student, to replace some of the destroyed items.

But as it turns out, the loss is much greater for the actual owner of the vehicle. The car was actually being borrowed from a fellow student, who also lost a number of personal items in the blaze, and is now without a vehicle.

READ MORE: Coldstream car fire under investigation

READ MORE: Bigfoot? Footprint near Lumby examined

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firetravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal
Next story
Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal

Failure to comply with this law can result in a fine and or an inspection

Kelowna hospital patient claims he was discharged too early due to COVID-19

Interior Health stated it follows a clinical process to review patients who are medically ready for discharge

Bereaved facing ‘double loss’ amid pandemic: Kelowna funeral home owner

‘Distancing is problematic for people who need a hug’

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

UPDATE: Okanagan woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

Blaze claims child’s belongings, friends pitch in to support

Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all except essential travellers

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad in collaboration with government

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

‘For me, it was not life threatening’

Most Read