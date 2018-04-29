Update: Over 140 properties being evacuated in Tulameen

April 29, 2:15 p.m.

A large area of the town of Tulameen has been placed under an evacuation order.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has ordered an evacuation of 148 properties in the Tulameen area due to the immediate danger to life and safety as a result of flooding

For a list of directly impacted properties, see below

The Tulameen Fire Department is coordinating the evacuation. An Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been set up at Riverside Community Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, Princeton.

Any affected residents staying with family or friends are asked to register as soon as possible by visiting the Reception Centre or by calling the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre 250-490-4225.

What you should do if your property is on the evacuation list:

You must leave the area immediately

Follow the travel route provided and register at the ESS Reception Centre Riverside Community Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, Princeton.

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Second Street: 101, 102

Fourth Street: 164, 170

Fifth Street: 160, 163, 164, 165, 167, 168, 171, 173, 174, 177, 178, 179, 180, 184

Sixth Street: 110, 142, 161, 164, 169, 171, 172, 173, 175, 177, 179

Eighth Street: 169, 173

Coalmont Road: 2624, 2628, 2658, 2670, 2701, 2737, 2745

Lockyer Street: 161, 164, 165, 166, 169, 170, 172, 173, 175, 176, 177, 179, 180, 181

Nicola Avenue: 2620, 2621, 2623, 2625, 2627, 2631, 2633, 2635, 2637, 2638, 2647, 2651, 2653, 2657, 2661, 2663, 2665, 2669, 2670, 2673, 2675

Otter Avenue: 2620, 2621, 2623, 2625, 2629, 2631, 2632, 2635, 2636, 2637, 2639, 2640, 2641, 2642, 2643, 2644, 2646, 2647, 2649, 2650, 2651, 2653, 2655, 2656, 2657, 2659, 2662, 2664, 2668, 2669, 2670

Strathcona Avenue: 2621, 2622, 2623, 2625, 2626, 2627, 2630, 2631, 2635, 2636, 2638, 2639, 2640, 2641, 2642, 2643, 2644, 2645, 2646, 2647, 2648, 2649, 2650, 2651, 2654, 2655, 2657, 2658, 2659

Truro Street: 160, 161, 169, 170, 171, 173, 175, 176

Tulameen Bluffs Road: No. 311

Tulameen Station Tracks: 2593, 2595, 2597, 2599, 2601

April 29, 11:15 a.m.

A state of local emergency has been ordered for the community of Tulameen in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Electoral Area H, due to the threat of flooding and debris flow.

Declaring a state of local emergency enables local authorities to exercise the emergency powers listed in the Emergency Program Act. The emergency powers are utilized by the local authority to order the evacuation of residents from their homes, prohibit travel and enter private property when an emergency threatens lives, property or the environment within the local authority’s jurisdiction.

Video: Water build up going into Otter Lake. Active evacuation of properties in Tulameen, BC due to flooding of town centre. pic.twitter.com/6mmXMGuH4Y — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) April 29, 2018

If an evacuation is ordered, residents will be given as much notice as possible via an advance evacuation alert, which was declared earlier for 58 properties in the Tulameen area. If the level is raised to an evacuation order, affected residents should immediately register at the reception centre located at the Riverside Community Centre, 148 Old Hedley Road, Princeton. The phone number for the reception centre is 250-295-0202.

Almost 60 properties in the Tulameen area have been placed on evacuation alert.

Due to the threat of flooding in the vicinity of the Tulameen townsite and the potential danger to life and property, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for 58 properties:

161 Sixth St., 169 Sixth St., 171 Sixth St., 173 Sixth St., 175 Sixth St., 177 Sixth St., 179 Sixth St., 164 Sixth St., 142 Sixth St.

2657 Strathcona Ave., 2658 Strathcona Ave., 2654 Strathcona Ave., 2650 Strathcona Ave., 2648 Strathcona Ave., 2651 Strathcona Ave., 2649 Strathcona Ave., 2646 Strathcona Ave., 2647 Strathcona Ave., 2655 Strathcona Ave., 2659 Strathcona Ave.

2664 Otter Ave., 2656 Otter Ave., 2650 Otter Ave., 2655 Otter Ave., 2653 Otter Ave., 2659 Otter Ave., 2651 Otter Ave., 2657 Otter Ave., 2649 Otter Ave., 2647 Otter Ave., 2670 Otter Ave., 2668 Otter Ave., 2669 Otter Ave., 2662 Otter Ave., 2664 Otter Ave., 2656 Otter Ave.

164 Lockyer St., 170 Lockyer St., 176 Lockyer St., 172 Lockyer St., 166 Lockyer St., 180 Lockyer St.

2653 Nicola Ave., 2651 Nicola Ave., 2657 Nicola Ave., 2669 Nicola Ave., 2673 Nicola Ave., 2675 Nicola Ave., 2661 Nicola Ave., 2665 Nicola Ave., 2663 Nicola Ave.

2593 Tulameen Station Tracks, 2595 Tulameen Station Tracks, 2597 Tulameen Station Tracks, 2601 Tulameen Station Tracks, 2599 Tulameen Station Tracks.

311 Tulameen Bluffs Rd., 2658 Coalmont Rd., 101 Second St., 102 Second St.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation but if conditions change quickly, limited notice might be given.

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by: