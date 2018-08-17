UPDATE: RCMP help man down from tower at Penticton Regional Hospital

Police have closed a section of Government street while they deal with a distraught man

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The Penticton Western News has learned the distraught man that was sitting on top of the tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital was safely brought down with the help of RCMP. Government Street is now reopened.

**********************

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Two RCMP officers are now on top of the building, one has climbed to the top of the tower and is sitting talking with the man.

Government Street from Carmi Road to Industrial Avenue remains closed to traffic.

**********************

UPDATE: 7:56 a.m.

Construction workers believe the man in distress was also throwing stuff around inside the construction zone.

They said he most likely just walked right in because there isn’t much overnight security.

————

ORIGINAL:

RCMP have closed a section of Government Street from Carmi Road to Industrial Avenueas they deal with a situation at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

A witness who was at the scene around 6 a.m. said they saw the man sitting on the highest portion of the new build at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The witness said another person told them the man had been there since at least 3 a.m. and believe he was throwing things from the roof all night.

RCMP tell the Penticton Western News that they have been on scene since midnight.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

