UPDATE: RCMP help man down from tower at Penticton Regional Hospital

Police have closed a section of Government street while they deal with a distraught man

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The Penticton Western News has learned the distraught man that was sitting on top of the tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital was safely brought down with the help of RCMP. Government Street is now reopened.

**********************

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Two RCMP officers are now on top of the building, one has climbed to the top of the tower and is sitting talking with the man.

Government Street from Carmi Road to Industrial Avenue remains closed to traffic.

**********************

UPDATE: 7:56 a.m.

Construction workers believe the man in distress was also throwing stuff around inside the construction zone.

They said he most likely just walked right in because there isn’t much overnight security.

————

ORIGINAL:

RCMP have closed a section of Government Street from Carmi Road to Industrial Avenueas they deal with a situation at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

A witness who was at the scene around 6 a.m. said they saw the man sitting on the highest portion of the new build at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The witness said another person told them the man had been there since at least 3 a.m. and believe he was throwing things from the roof all night.

RCMP tell the Penticton Western News that they have been on scene since midnight.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP cleared after woman fatally overdoses on fentanyl
Next story
PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

Just Posted

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

Pedestrian hit in Kelowna

Crews on scene helping struck pedestrian

Info session offered for those mulling a run for civic office in Kelowna

City will provide info about running and expectations for mayoral and councillor candidates Aug. 23

Falcons swept in WCL final

Kelowna loses 5-1 in game two of the championship to the Corvallis Knights

Crews getting a handle on fires near Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, firefighters equipment stolen

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Most Read