Zachary Burton

Zachary Burton

UPDATE: RCMP still searching for missing Vernon man

Family and police concerned for 22-year-old Zachary Burton

UPDATE Aug. 2:

Police continue to search for a Vernon man, who has been missing for a week now.

Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

…………………………

ORIGINAL July 26:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Zachary Burton, 22, was last seen in town in the afternoon of Monday, July 25, and police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weights 175 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Burton, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Burton moves up

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Revelstoke man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

missing personRCMPVernon

Previous story
Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Some Penticton gas stations out of regular fuel

Just Posted

July 31 weapons and drug seizure (Kelowna RCMP)
Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP

Police and family are hoping to locate Marissa Frostad, 16, who was reported missing July 30 and last seen July 26. (RCMP handout)
Penticton teenager last seen July 26

BC Wildfire Service, Keremeos Creek
BC Wildfire is building a control line at Highway 3A for Keremeos Creek Wildfire

(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)
Nohomin Creek wildfire-fighters battle heat exhaustion as blaze grows

Pop-up banner image