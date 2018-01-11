UPDATE: Unconfirmed reports of fatality in mobile home fire

The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene of a fire in a mobile home unit in Peach Cliff Mobile Park on Mclean Creek Road, where one person may have perished. Photo courtesy of Skylar Noe-vack

A fire broke out in a mobile home park on Mclean Creek Road Thursday early evening

Updated: 6:50 p.m.

A witness at the scene of the Okanagan Falls mobile home fire says there are unconfirmed reports that one person may have perished in the fire, but that has not been confirmed.

Firefighters got the call to the scene at 4:47 p.m. Thursday to the Peach Cliff Estates Mobile Home Park, where the home was fully involved, along with the vehicle in the driveway.

Kaleden arrived to assist, but the fire is now reportedly out and the scene locked down, according to a witness.

The Western News will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Firefighters from the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department are battling a fire at Peach Cliff Estates Mobile Home Park.

The fire broke out sometime Thursday afternoon at the park located at 4505 Mclean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls.

“It’s a mobile home fire and it’s burnt really good,” a spokesperson at the fire hall said.

The spokesperson said firefighters were trying to access inside the roof to put out sparks and that the outside was contained just before 6 p.m.

The Western News has a reporter en route to the scene.

We will update with more information when it becomes available.