The Salmon Arm Fire Department and the RCMP could be seen investigating a wooded area at an empty lot in downtown Salmon Arm on Sunday, March 15. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

The Salmon Arm RCMP and Fire Department responded to a small brushfire at an empty lot just off the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, March 15. According to Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley someone had been camping in the wooded area at the rear of the property.

Emergency services responded to the undeveloped property located between the Pro-Air and Tanto Latte building and the Buckerfields feed store shortly before noon. Shirley said fire had spread to brush and trees in the area by the time crews arrived but they quickly extinguished the flames. A fence was damaged before the fire could be put out.

Shirley said no one was present at the camp at the time of the fire. He added that the RCMP are investigating and the cause of the fire is unknown.


